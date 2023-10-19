ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Hits $495,430.12

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. ZClassic has a market cap of $495,430.12 and $238.62 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00087063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00046111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.