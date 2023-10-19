Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.10

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $205.10 and last traded at $206.12, with a volume of 394457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

