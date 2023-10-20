10,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,651 shares of company stock worth $21,147,721 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Down 3.0 %

DKNG stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 4,391,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.28.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

