1,602 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. 2,760,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

