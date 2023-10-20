1inch Network Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $264.28 million and approximately $27.42 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,042,957,552 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

