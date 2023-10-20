2,955 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,700,146 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,397. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $111.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.