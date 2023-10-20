42-coin (42) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.90 Million

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $164.17 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $45,271.46 or 1.52756769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00214542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

