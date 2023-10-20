Acala Token (ACA) One Day Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04554226 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,149,270.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

