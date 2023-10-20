Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $6.10. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 2,266 shares trading hands.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

