Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 32,531,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,354,645. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.