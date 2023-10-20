AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.93

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 58106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

AdvanSix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $764.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $164,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,719,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 1,219,691 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AdvanSix by 1,257.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 508,531 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $16,844,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

