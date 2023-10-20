Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Shares of AMG stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 215,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,398. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

