Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.45

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 66128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

