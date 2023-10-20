Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.05. The stock had a trading volume of 167,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.70 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

