Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE:AA opened at $24.24 on Friday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

