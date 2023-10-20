Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. 15,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 29,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Alithya Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALYA

Alithya Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Alithya Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$180.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.42.

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.