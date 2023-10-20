Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $262.29

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.29 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 259.50 ($3.17). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 984,934 shares changing hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £493.68 ($603.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 562 shares of company stock valued at $148,353. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

