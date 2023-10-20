Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 86000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Altai Resources Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.15.
About Altai Resources
Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir licenses covering an area of approximately 68,483 hectares located in St.
