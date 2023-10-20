Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Up to $18.85

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $19.74. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 15,557 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $604.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,443,000 after acquiring an additional 284,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

