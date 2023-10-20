American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,761 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AXP traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,036. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

