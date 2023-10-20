Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Consolidated Edison (ED)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED):

10/18/2023 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Consolidated Edison was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

10/9/2023 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $82.00.

10/5/2023 – Consolidated Edison is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $104.00 to $93.00.

9/21/2023 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Consolidated Edison is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. 355,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,150. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Consolidated Edison Inc alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.