Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Utilities (CU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Utilities (TSE: CU):

10/19/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Canadian Utilities was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CU stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 122,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,887. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.13 and a 12-month high of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2465753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

