Analyzing Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Aecon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Aecon Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.24 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.55 Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 20.66

Analyst Ratings

Aecon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aecon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Aecon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Aecon Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.40%. Aecon Group has a consensus price target of $21.30, indicating a potential upside of 182.12%. Given Aecon Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aecon Group is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Aecon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aecon Group beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors. The Concessions segment engages in the development, building, construction, financing, and operation of construction projects by way of public-private partnership contract structures. The company was formerly known as Prefac Concrete Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Aecon Group Inc. in June 2001. Aecon Group Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

