ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Canada cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.83.

ARX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.65. 2,547,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.34 and a one year high of C$22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.80.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

