Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of ARDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,818. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.86. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.