Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,818. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.86. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

