ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Trading Down 2.5%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.24. Approximately 50,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $976.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Company Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

