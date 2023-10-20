Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 4,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer.

