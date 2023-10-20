Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 656 shares traded.
Aspen Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.