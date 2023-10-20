Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 656 shares traded.

Aspen Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

