ATS (TSE:ATS) Trading Down 5.8%

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$49.31 and last traded at C$49.44. Approximately 297,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 184,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 target price on ATS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get ATS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.52.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.05. ATS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$753.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.40 million. Analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.7149918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.