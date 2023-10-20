Audius Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $153.73 million and $2.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

