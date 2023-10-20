Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Aukett Swanke Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.97.

Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

