Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Down 50%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 147,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 67,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$776,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

