Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.60 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00014390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $600.07 million and $33.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,312,028 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,312,028.2653294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.20309988 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $25,978,776.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

