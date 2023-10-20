Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.17

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 460326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

