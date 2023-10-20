Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.33

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €41.33 ($43.51) and last traded at €41.48 ($43.66), with a volume of 3473777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €42.15 ($44.36).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.50.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

