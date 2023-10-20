BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.58 and last traded at $165.33. 110,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 222,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.46.

BeiGene Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

