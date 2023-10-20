Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 268,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 45,016 shares.The stock last traded at $33.68 and had previously closed at $32.35.

BLTE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

