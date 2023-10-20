BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.89

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as low as C$7.85. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 7,795 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.70 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.3709369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.