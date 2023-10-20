BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $368.79 million and $419,370.57 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $29,695.82 or 1.00027908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

