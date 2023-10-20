Bitcoin SV Price Up 61.1% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $431.52 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $54.70 or 0.00184245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,687.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.05 or 0.00811958 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.