BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $8.30. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 416,884 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.