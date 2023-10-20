BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $8.30. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 416,884 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

