BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $615.91. The company had a trading volume of 219,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,611. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $570.94 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.44 and its 200 day moving average is $679.61. The company has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

