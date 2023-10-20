BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.88

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $10.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 156,970 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

