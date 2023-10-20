BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.88

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $10.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 156,970 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
