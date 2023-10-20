BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.37

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 268946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,033,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,663,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,455 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 148,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 895,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

