BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.37

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 268946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.