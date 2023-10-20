Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Blur has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $88.16 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,012,429,413.0517504 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.1864262 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $145,338,385.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

