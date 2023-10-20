BNB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $343.49 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. BNB has a total market cap of $32.26 billion and $343.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $212.65 or 0.00722118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,705,266 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,705,362.1219588. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

