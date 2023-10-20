Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 975,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 407,156 shares.The stock last traded at $23.42 and had previously closed at $23.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 463.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

