Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Trading Up 3.3%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 180,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 26,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
