CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.48

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$55.48 and last traded at C$55.48, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.05.

CCL Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$653.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

