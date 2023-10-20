Celo Trading 2% Higher This Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $217.70 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,094,127 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo is a blockchain platform that aims to create a more accessible and inclusive financial system for everyone, using mobile devices and blockchain technology. The platform includes a stablecoin called Celo Dollars (cUSD) and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that allows users to participate in network validation and governance through the native token, CELO.The CELO token is used for staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products within the Celo ecosystem, while cUSD is used as a means of exchange for transactions within the platform. Overall, Celo aims to create a more inclusive financial system by enabling people around the world to participate in the global economy, regardless of their location or financial status.”

